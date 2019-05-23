2 Gives Back: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has worked around the clock since April 27.

Agents, crime scene techs, pilots and several forensic experts have been helping the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department investigate seven murders they believe are linked to suspect Michael Cummins.

To recognize their efforts and expertise, News 2 Gives Back, along with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs. We stopped by TBI headquarters to say thanks and take lunch to the men and women at TBI.

