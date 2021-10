MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The August flooding in Humphreys county left behind permanent damage, including many roadways.

TDOT crews have been called the unsung heroes of the historic event. Once the floodwaters went down around 100 employees have worked non-stop helping reopen roads, patch, pave and make repairs.

To say thank you, News 2 gives back took lunch to work for crews in Mcewen this week.

View full interview: https://www.facebook.com/wkrntv/videos/596459588352397