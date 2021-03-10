2 Gives Back: TBI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s News 2 Gives Back honors the TBI forensic scientists and agents who helped with the Christmas Day bombing in Downtown Nashville.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered COVID friendly Shoney’s meals to TBI headquarters in Nashville.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly 2 Gives Back initiative.

Director David Rausch talked to us virtually about his department’s efforts on collecting, processing, and analyzing evidence from 2nd Avenue.