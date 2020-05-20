2 Gives Back: Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back headed north to Sumner County this week.

A major outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths have first responders working around the clock. ‘

EMS, EMA, and city and county workers are trying to keep residents safe during the pandemic. We obeyed social distancing measures while dropping off a hot lunch from Shoney’s to EMS headquarters in Gallatin.

EMA Director Ken Weidner spoke to us via Facetime.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back Initiative.