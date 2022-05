GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, the News 2 Gives Back team stopped by the Sumner County Jail to pay tribute to Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Corrections officer Kimberly Marshall.

National Officer Memorial Week is this week and the department had its annual memorial ceremony for those they have lost.

The 2 Gives Back team took lunch to the jail staff in honor of Marshall, who passed away earlier this month.