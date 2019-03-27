2 Gives Back: Sumner County Emergency Management

The 2 Gives Back Crew was in Gallatin on Wednesday to deliver lunch to the men and women at Sumner County Emergency Management Agency.

Each week, News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs for 2 Gives Back, a program that us dedicated to recognized the men and women who keep our communities safe.

Ken Widener heads up the EMA in Sumner County, but he was quick to recognize the work his EMS and dispatchers do every day. He wanted to include them in the day’s festivities, and was extremely complimentary of their different skillsets and how easy they make his job.

Widener said all different agencies worked together about a month ago when Sumner County was dealing with severe flooding. They ramped up their special operations teams, and coordinated an effort to respond to 36 different water rescue calls.

He said a lot of the calls could’ve been prevented with driver error, since the water was rising so quickly in areas surrounded by creeks and streams.

Chief Greg Miller asks citizens to remember “turn around don’t drown,” because no vehicle is large enough or heavy enough to not be floated by rushing floodwaters.

The dispatch manger, Amy Simpson, reminded everyone that could find themselves in a precarious situation to try and find a landmark so EMS and fire and EMA can find them.