GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN)–It’s time for another 2 Gives Back presented by Trevecca Nazarene University and this week we are honoring Sumner County 911 dispatchers who are being called the heroes of the storm. During a windstorm on March 3rd the, county emergency communications took over 1,100 calls in about four hours.

Our Marcus Bagwell and the News 2 team took lunch to Gallatin to thank the dispatch team. We talked to county mayor John Isbell about the important work on the front line during severe weather.