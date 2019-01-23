2 Gives Back: Station 22 of Williamson County Fire & Rescue

The 2 Gives Back crew was in Williamson County today at station 22 of Williamson county fire and rescue to serve lunch and say thank you for all their hard work.

Each week News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs to give back to the men and women in our communities who keep us safe.

That station is full of volunteer fireman who go on calls when they’re not working their other full-time jobs.

The group told us they do it because they love giving back to Franklin and Williamson County and because they absolutely just love their job.

One fireman told us he volunteers because he wants to set a good example for his two children, and he hopes they give back when they’re older.