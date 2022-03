SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – It takes teamwork to keep a city safe and serve citizens.



Spring Hill is an example of that. During recent heavy rains and flooding the Public Works Department, Police, and Fire departments joined forces to clear debris and respond to calls.



This week, as a thank you for their efforts, News 2 Gives Back took lunch to the hard-working crews.



Our Mary Mays spoke with the mayor about how employees go above the call of duty.