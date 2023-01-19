Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November.

Irvin is no stranger to law enforcement as he has served many years in Chattanooga before retiring. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell went to Rutherford County to talk to the veteran officer about his goals and vision for serving the citizens of Smyrna.

To say thank you for their hard work the News 2 team dropped off lunch to the new Chief and his staff. For the full segment, go to the News 2 Facebook page.