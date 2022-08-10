This week, News 2 meteorologist Marcus Bagwell stopped by the Smyrna Fire Department and talked with Chief Bill Culbertson. Culbertson, who’s been in the service for over 30 years, talks about the community support in Rutherford County. The department has about six fire stations across the city, including brand new fire trucks this year.

Culbertson says he’s honored to be servicing the Rutherford and Smyrna communities, and as a family member in a long line of fire department servicemen.

“I’ve been very fortunate to serve this community. My grandfather serviced this community and my father served this community. In ’89 they asked me to take on the first full-time position and I was very honored to do so,” Cuilbertson told News 2.

