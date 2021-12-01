2 Gives Back: Shackle Island Fire Department

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, News 2 Gives Back honored an all-volunteer Fire Department in the heart of Sumner County.

Shackle Island Fire and Rescue Department in Hendersonville serves the citizens in and around Hendersonville thanks to donations and support from the community.

Every penny from fundraisers like pancake breakfasts and turkey shoots helps with equipment and other costs so they can respond to all kinds of emergencies.

To thank these first responders we took lunch to them.

Chief Martin Bowers talked with Kristina Shalhoup on Facebook live about how they operate and the partnership with area agencies.