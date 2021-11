MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s News 2 Gives Back paid tribute to a beloved Wilson County School Resource Officer.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputy Teresa Fuller passed away in September. The longtime deputy’s most recent assignment was Rutland Elementary School in Mt. Juliet.

Fuller was well known and respected by students, staff, and coworkers. This week, we took lunch to Rutland Elementary in honor of Fuller.