RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County EMS plays a critical role in saving lives every day.

The department has a new leader and they didn’t have to look far to find him. Rutherford County native Brian Gaither got the official nod in December. Gaither has been with the agency since 1996.

The team is made up of 198 members, including paramedics and EMTs and 19 ambulances. News 2 Gives Back stopped by Murfreesboro and dropped off lunch to say congratulations and thank you.

Director Brian Gaither chatted with Kristina Shalhoup about the role of EMS and their partnership with various first responders.