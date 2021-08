NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A country music singer was attacked and left injured in a Bellevue ditch in late June. On Tuesday, Metro Police arrested the accused suspect, a 46-year old driver for the rideshare app Lyft.

According to Metro police, Clare Dunn was riding in a Lyft on Saturday, June 26th with driver Albert Boakye, when she and the driver had an altercation. Dunn told police Boakye missed his turn, and when she informed him, he became so angry that he pulled Dunn out of the car by her shirt and threw her to the ground in a ditch. The singer was left with several bruises and deep cuts on her face.