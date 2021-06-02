2 Gives Back: Rutherford Co. Fire & Rescue

2 Gives Back
Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County first responders have worked around the clock at the site of a weekend fatal plane crash.

Fire and rescue crews were also recently recognized with the Medal Of Valor for rescuing two people during the March flooding.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered meals from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

Full Interview segment: https://www.facebook.com/wkrntv/videos/491563058564880

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss