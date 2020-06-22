2 Gives Back: Over $77,000 raised for family of fallen Officer Destin Legieza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 hosted an event Thursday to honor the life of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza at Otter Creek Church on Franklin Road in Brentwood.

Community members and fellow law enforcement officers turned out to show unbelievable support. Generous donations from coins to thousands of dollars from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday led to a preliminary total of $77,000 given away to the family of Officer Destin Legieza in an account set up at First Horizon Bank.

Legieza was killed in a crash that happened on Thursday, June 18 on Franklin Road.