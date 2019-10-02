2 Gives Back: Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 went to Mt. Juliet to take the staff at Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary lunch as a “thank you” for all of their hard work.

The nonprofit organization is a “forever foster home-based sanctuary” that houses as many as 120 senior dogs between the Mt. Juliet location and in temporary and forever foster homes.

It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time for another News 2 Gives Back. This week Brie Thiele is here with our partner Nissan of Cool Springs at the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet. Posted by WKRN-TV Nashville on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Owners Michael and Zina Goodin created the organization after seeing how hard it was for older dogs to find a home.

“We were volunteering for Middle Tennessee Golden Retriever and we noticed even golden retrievers, which is a great breed, people love them, the older dogs were not getting adopted. They would be bounced between boarding, vets, and end up in shelters. So that’s when [Zina] decided, you know there’s a real need for this type of thing so let’s start it,” Michael said.

They started the project in their own home and now have helped save close to 2,000 dogs!

For information on how to volunteer at Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, click here.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit their website.