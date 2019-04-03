2 Gives Back: Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department

The 2 Gives Back train rolled south of Nashville Wednesday to say a special thanks to the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department.

Each week, News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs to deliver lunch and give back to the men and women who make our communities safer.

The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department was founded in 1973 and currently includes 37 members. They serve more than 12,000 residents in this growing community.

News 2’s Brie Thiele spoke with Assistant Chief Maury Gottlieb and Lt. Troy Murray about fire protection fire prevention and a very unusual award for firefighters.

To see the full interview with Assistant Chief Gottlieb and Lt. Murray, just watch the video below.

Click here to watch from the News 2 App