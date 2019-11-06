2 Gives Back: Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 went to the Nashville Rescue Mission in downtown Nashville to take workers lunch as a “thank you” for all of their hard work.

The mission is gearing up for the holidays, which is also one of their busiest times of the year.

“It’s been a great year at The Mission,” said CEO Glenn Cranfield.

To get ready for Thanksgiving, the shelter is working to collect around 1,000 turkeys. Of those turkeys, about half of them will be deep-fried the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Cranfield said The Mission will feed over 6,000 meals to the needy, homeless and hungry.

Cranfield added the city of Nashville truly cares about the needy in the community.

“It’s so cool to see that happen every single day,” he said.

Between the nonprofit’s two campuses, they provide 850 beds to men, women and children each night. The campuses don’t turn people away and have cots and mats if there is an overflow of people needing a safe, warm place to sleep.

Click here to donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Donations can also be dropped off at The Mission located at 639 Lafayette Street.

For information on volunteering, click here.