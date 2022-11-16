The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. One of the many great things they do is providing full Thanksgiving meals every November.

Today News 2 Gives Back, in partnership with Trevecca Nazarene University and the Nashville Predators, is delivering turkeys to aid in their mission to fry 1,200 full turkeys and serve full meals to 5,000 people. Danielle Breezy talked with Cheryl Chunn to learn more about their efforts to keep everyone fed and welcomed ahead of the holiday season and what’s different this year.