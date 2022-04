NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, the News 2 Gives Back team saluted the Metro Safety Dive Team.

The Office of Emergency Management braved the chilly temperatures in February to make sure all participants at the Special Olympics Polar Plunge were safe. The team helps with the fundraiser every year.

To give back and say thank you, we stopped by OEM to deliver them lunch. We also talked with leaders about giving back to the community for a special cause.