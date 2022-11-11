The Nashville International Airport’s police canine team has a nose for drugs. The BNA dogs help detect possible drug possessions throughout the airport and its visitors. Nashville International Airport (BNA) has 9 specially trained K-9’s who have won numerous national awards throughout the years.

Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell talks to Captain Alan Keene about their unique program.

