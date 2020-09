NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Training to be a firefighter during a pandemic is no easy task.

We headed to North Nashville this week to the Nashville Fire Department Training Academy to meet the latest class of recruits.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered a Shoney’s meal while practicing social distancing. The class of 34 of Battlion 82 will graduate Oct. 2.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.