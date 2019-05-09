2 Gives Back: Nashville Electric Service – West Service Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2 Gives Back team traveled to the NES West Service Center Wednesday to say thank you to some of the linemen at Nashville Electric Service who keep the lights on for 400,000 customers in Nashville and 6 surrounding counties.

Each week, News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs to deliver lunch and give back to the men and women who make our homes and our communities safer.

NES has 150 linemen on staff working round the clock so they can respond to power outages and other emergencies whenever you need help. Linemen must have 4 years of training. Electrical linework is one of the most dangerous jobs.

News 2’s Brie Thiele spoke with Darrell Magrum, Operations Manager for the NES West Service Center.

To see the full interview just watch the video below.