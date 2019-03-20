2 Gives Back: Murfreesboro Fire Department Station 4

News 2 Gives back was in Murfreesboro today to deliver lunch to the Station 4 of the Murfreesboro Fire Department.

Each week News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to the men and women that make our communities safer.

Station 4 has only been open a little more than a month, and the firefighters absolutely love their new digs on Medical Center Parkway.

The station they replaced was built in the 1950s, so everyone was ready to move over to the new hall.

The station has some cool features, like a new ladder truck and some slightly bigger bays to store their trucks, but they also have a slide.

The group told us there aren’t many old-school fire poles to slide down due to OSHA regulations, so they installed a slide to make it easier on those early morning calls.

The engineer told us at 3 a.m. when you’re jarred awake by an alarm, stairs can be very dangerous, so slide really does save about 45 seconds when they’re trying to get out the door.

The station also has an educational wing, with some really cool fire equipment to look at. Anyone is invited to stop by and learn about the history of the Murfreesboro Fire Department.