MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The News 2 Gives Back crew headed out to Mt. Juliet this week.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department was recognized for all their hard work on the train derailment in March. We also recognized the police department and school leaders for their work on that day.

All of these amazing people involved with helping got breakfast from the News 2 Gives Back team.

Mt Juliet’s own Davis Nolan talked to fire chief Jamie Luffman about the potential disaster and the teamwork between so many agencies to keep the community safe that day.

