MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our News 2 gives back team ended the year with a trip to Mt Juliet.

This week, we spotlight the great work and outreach efforts of the group known as Mt Juliet 4 Hope. The group gives back to those in time of crisis.

Right now they are in the process of helping tornado victims in the western part of Wilson County. Volunteers hold various sporting events to raise money for those affected by medical needs and disasters.

News 2 dropped off lunch in Wilson County as a thank you for supporting the community.

Executive director Amy Breedlove joined News 2’s Kristina Shalhoup on Facebook live to talk about their mission.