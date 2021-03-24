2 Gives Back: Metro Water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The December 25th bombing threatened to compromise Downtown Nashville infrastructure.

The potential of damaged water lines along 2nd Avenue meant crews worked tirelessly to inspect sewer and storm outlets.

To give back and say thank you, we delivered COVID friendly Shoney’s meals to Metro Water essential maintenance employees in Hermitage.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.

Supervisor Antonio McKissack talked to us virtually about the work days and weeks after the explosion.

Watch the interview here: https://www.facebook.com/wkrntv/videos/162951818996197