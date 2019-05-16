2 Gives Back: Metro Police Fatal Crash Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Serious car crashes in Nashville get extra attention with a special team that investigates all fatal and life-threatening crashes.

The Metro Police Fatal Team plays a vital role. Specially trained police officers work the road and gather key evidence at the scene.

They may stay at the site for hours to help loved ones get the information they need.

Sgt. Kevin Lovell says there are more fatal crashes on the interstates because of speed. He also says more of the most serious crashes tend to happen in South Nashville and North Nashville.

The News 2 Gives Back crew along with Nissan of Cool Springs and Hyundai of Cool Springs visited with the Fatal Team in Donelson to bring them lunch and say thanks for the tough job they do.

