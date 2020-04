NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back honored Metro Office of Emergency Management Wednesday while social distancing.

The team received a hot lunch from Shoney’s. They have worked nonstop the last month on tornado response and the COVID-19 Pandemic in Davidson County.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman spoke to News 2 on Facetime about all the efforts underway to help Music City cope.

