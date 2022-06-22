NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, the News 2 Gives Back team visited the Metro Nashville Police Department for a recruitment visit.

The department is looking to hire new officers as the city of Nashville continues to grow. To give back and say thank you to the officers, we fed them lunch.

There will be a job fair on Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at McCabe Community Center, where you can learn more about how you can become an MNPD officer.

You can also click here for more information.