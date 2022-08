This week for 2 Gives Back, News 2 stopped by to give back to the Metro Nashville Police Department Special Victims Division. The division is responsible for helping with highly critical situations involving sex crimes and abuse. The team recently made an arrest in a high profile rape case in West Nashville earlier this year as well.

Thank you to the MNPD unit and to our sponsor, Trevecca Nazarene University for being a part of 2 Gives Back.