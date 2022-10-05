NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–October is domestic violence awareness month and News 2 honors the men and women who serve in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department domestic violence division.

MNPD’s Captain Kevin Lovell joined Marcus Bagwell to talk about the division, which includes about 21 officers assisting in high-risk interventions and vulnerable adult cases throughout the metro area.

Officers will also work with schools and hold educational discussions with students, including teen relationship violence awareness classes and identifying healthy communication tactics.

“Domestic Violence not only effects men, women, and children. It effects the entire society,” Lovell said. “More money is lost in wages to victims not only just by not being able to not work, but it effects the economy. From shutting down services we would normally get because victims are injured and not able to work, in a hospital and not able to work, being embarrassed and don’t want to leave their house, or being isolated by their abuser.”

MNPD domestic violence division also has a large family safety center, one of the largest in the nation that has advocates and counselors for children and adults in at-risk situations. The division also takes part in many community events, including Meet Us At The Bridge, which was hosted this past Saturday in Nashville, in partnership with Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence to honor domestic abuse victims and families.

Lovell said the division will assist in more community events throughout the year and encourages anyone who wants to learn more about their services or need domestic violence assistance to visit their MNPD Domestic Violence Facebook page, stop by in person at the Family Safety Center at 610 Murfreesboro Pike or call the MNPD division at 615-880-3000.

