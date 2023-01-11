NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–News 2 Gives Back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville.

Brookmeade Park, a temporary home to a large homeless encampment is officially closed for renovations. Numerous city employees, police, nonprofit outreach groups worked around the clock to find solutions.

On Wednesday, the News 2 Gives Back team took lunch to the group who worked tirelessly to help those in need. Danielle Breezy talked with April Calvin, the Interim Director of the Metro Homeless Impact Division about what’s next for the agency.