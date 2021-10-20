2 Gives Back: Lebanon Public Works

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee really is the volunteer state. Lebanon Public Works and Street Department is this week’s News 2 Gives Back recipient.

We are spotlighting the department’s work for helping their neighbors to the West in the August flooding in Humphreys County. Crews packed up and headed out to help with repairs as soon as it was safe to do so.

Lebanon helped with manpower and equipment. Mayor Rick Bell said Lebanon wanted to give back after all the help they received during the March 2020 tornado.

To say thank you for their hard work News 2 Gives Back took lunch to Wilson County.