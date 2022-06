LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, the 2 Gives Back crew headed to Lebanon to welcome brand new Fire Chief Jason Baird.

Baird has worked in the Lebanon Fire Department in a variety of roles for over 30 years and was appointed to chief just last month.

To welcome him and thank the firefighters for their service, we fed them a delicious lunch.

You can watch the full interview here.