LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s News 2 Gives Back honors the support staff of the Lavergne Fire Department.

If you haven’t heard of Box 100, it is a group of volunteers who responds to fire calls to provide water, snacks, and supplies to the men and women on the front lines.

To give back and say thank you, we took lunch to the volunteers at Fire Station 3.

Full interview segment can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/wkrntv/videos/445437873677015