LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back began the new year with a visit to the La Vergne Police Department.

The department lost veteran police Officer Lt. Kevin Stolinsky to a medical emergency while on duty back in November at the age of 44.

To honor his many years of public service we stopped by headquarters today and took lunch to his coworkers.

Police Chief Burrel Davis talked with our Davis Nolan via zoom about Stolinsky’s lasting impact on the community and how the department is coping with the loss.