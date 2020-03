LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 gives back headed South today to visit Rutherford County.

We took lunch provided by Shoney’s to the Special ops team and emergency responders who helped save a man stuck on a cell tower last month after a medical emergency.

Folks from various agencies across the county teamed up for the rescue on Stones River Road.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar health for our weekly News 2 Gives Back initiative.