2 Gives Back: Int’l Firefighter’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With weather putting a damper on International Firefighter’s Day on Tuesday, 2 Gives Back hit the road to give back and say thanks to our firefighters.

We made stops in Maury County, Davidson County, and Rutherford County. To give back and say thank you, we fed firefighters in the morning with fresh, delicious Shipley’s Donuts. Our afternoon and evening stops were fed delicous BBQ from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Nashville.

