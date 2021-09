WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It has been one month since the fatal flooding in Humphreys County.

For days hundreds of first responders searched for and rescued residents. 20 lives were lost and countless others were saved.

To say thank you to those on the front lines of the disaster News 2 Gives Back dropped off lunch to deputies in Waverly.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis joined us on Facebook live to talk about the long-term recovery.

