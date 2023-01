BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a new year but we’re still giving back. Today, News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators, is honoring the Brentwood Police Department for their quick response during a to a fatal plane crash late last year.

To say thank you for their hard work we took lunch to fire, police, and dispatch crews. Danielle Breezy talks with Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin about the teamwork during the tragedy.