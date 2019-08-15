2 Gives Back: Highland Fire Department

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 traveled to Portland to take the volunteer Highland Fire Department lunch as a “thank you” for all their hard work.

“It takes a community effort to keep up open,” Assistant Fire Chief Tav Matthews. “Over the years we’ve come a long way, but it’s because of the community that we’re here. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be here.”

(Photo: WKRN)

Matthews said the volunteer fire department has been close to closing before.

“It’s up to the county to keep us funded, and it’s up to the community to help out with donations,” Matthews explained. “That’s how we stay open.”

Matthews said the volunteer fire department’s newest fire fighting engine is from 1993.

“We’re dealing with some equipment that’s getting on toward its maximum use of age. There’s nothing cheap in the fire business, so it takes a lot of money to update our equipment, even if it is used.”

Click here for more information about the Highland Volunteer Fire Department.

Watch a Facebook Live with Assistant Fire Chief Tav Matthews.