2 Gives Back: Hickman County Law Enforcement Center

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, News 2 traveled to Centerville to take the Hickman Law Enforcement Center lunch as a “thank you” for all their hard work.

Sgt. Mike Dado told News 2 over the summer 45 people were taken into custody during a warrant roundup. He said the charges for those people ranged from simple possession, child support and aggravated burglary.

(Photo: WKRN)

He also spoke about safety on the roads and the community since kids have returned to school.

Sgt. Dado said the hands-free law is in effect and something the department is monitoring closely. He reminded drivers they are not allowed to have anything in their hands while driving, including cellphones, GPS systems, etc.

“That’s the biggest thing that we’re pushing,” Sgt. Dado said. “We’re still seeing a significant amount of people driving with cellphones. We are still giving out warnings, but I know Tennessee Highway Patrol is no longer giving out warnings. Look for us to start handing out citations in the next couple of weeks.”