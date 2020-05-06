2 Gives Back: Hermitage Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The COVID-19 Pandemic has put a strain on grocery stores everywhere.

Middle Tennessee Kroger workers have worked hard to make sure everyone is fed and supplies are well stocked.

News 2 Gives Back headed to Hermitage this week to say thank you to employees who have not only worked through the Coronavirus outbreak, but also rebuilt the Hermitage store after a Mar. 3 tornado.

We obeyed social distancing measures while dropping off Subway to employees.

Spokesperson Melissa Eads from Kroger spoke with us via Facetime.

