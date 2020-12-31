2 Gives Back: Hendersonville Police Department

News 2 Gives Back to the Hendersonville Police Department

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tough day for Hendersonville Police.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the line of duty death of master patrol officer Spencer Bristol.

The city observed the day by lowering flags in his honor.

To give back and say thank you we delivered a Shoney’s meal while practicing social distancing.

News 2 is proud to partner with Tristar Health for our weekly news 2 gives back initiative.

Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary talked with us virtually about the outpouring of support from the community since the tragedy.