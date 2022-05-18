HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, 2 Gives Back honored firefighters at Hendersonville Fire Department station 2.

The firefighters at fire station 5 helped a local mom deliver her baby right in front of her home!

Hendersonville Firefighter Ryne Chandler caught baby William, during the delivery. He said this was his first birth call, and that he considers it a proud moment.

To give back and say thank you to the first responders, we took them a delicious lunch.

