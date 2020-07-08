2 Gives Back: Hendersonville Fire Department

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tons of growth in Hendersonville means the need for a brand new fire hall.

This week, 2 Gives Back made a stop at Hendersonville Fire Department at the new Freehill Road location.

We practiced social distancing with a quick food drop off and Zoom call with Fire Chief Scotty Bush. Chief Bush talked with us about fire protection for the city and how his crews are coping with COVID 19.

News 2 is proud to partner with TriStar Health for our weekly 2 Gives Back initiative.