RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)–The long holiday break is not always a happy time away from school for some kids. Many Rutherford County school students depend on getting breakfast and lunch when classes are in session.

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry.

Non-perishable donations can be dropped off Monday thru Friday at the Rutherford County district office located at 2240 South Park, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Drop-off time from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. News 2 and our partners also provide our guests lunch as a way to say thank you for all they do for Rutherford Co. families and students.